Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Smart Grid Investment in Atlantic Canada
Jun 11, 2019, 16:04 ET
OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament Alaina Lockhart, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a collaborative smart grid energy project in Shediac, New Brunswick, and Amherst, Nova Scotia. A media availability will follow.
Date and
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Time:
1:30 p.m. ADT
Location:
Hotel Shediac, Weldon Room
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
