Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Smart Grid Investment in Atlantic Canada

Natural Resources Canada

Jun 11, 2019, 16:04 ET

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament Alaina Lockhart, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a collaborative smart grid energy project in Shediac, New Brunswick, and Amherst, Nova Scotia. A media availability will follow.

Date and

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Time:

1:30 p.m. ADT



Location:

Hotel Shediac, Weldon Room
222 Belliveau Avenue
Shediac, New Brunswick E4P 0M2

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

