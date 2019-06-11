Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Announce Smart Grid Investment in Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament Alaina Lockhart, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a collaborative smart grid energy project in Shediac, New Brunswick, and Amherst, Nova Scotia. A media availability will follow.

Date and Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Time: 1:30 p.m. ADT



Location: Hotel Shediac, Weldon Room

222 Belliveau Avenue

Shediac, New Brunswick E4P 0M2

