OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, and Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry will announce an investment in discovery and applied research to keep the country at the forefront of scientific advancements.

After the announcement, participants and media are invited to a lab tour.

The parliamentary secretaries will be available to media following the announcement.

Date: June 14, 2024



Time: Announcement – 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

Laboratory Tour – 9:35 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Ottawa, Ontario

