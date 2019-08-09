Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce high-speed Internet funding for rural communities in Ontario
Aug 09, 2019, 15:44 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will be making a high-speed Internet funding announcement.
Date:
Monday, August 12, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Douro–Dummer Municipal Office
Council Chambers
894 South Street
Warsaw, Ontario
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, 1-877-250-7154 (toll-free), infc.media.infc@canada.ca
