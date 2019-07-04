Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for an innovative project to help communities across Canada reduce homelessness Français
Jul 04, 2019, 08:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Judy Sgro, Member of Parliament for Humber River– Black Creek, will announce funding to the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Friday, July 5, 2019
TIME:
10:00 a.m.
PLACE:
York University – Keele Campus
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
