Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces support for an innovative project to help communities across Canada reduce homelessness

GATINEAU, QC, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Judy Sgro, Member of Parliament for Humber River– Black Creek, will announce funding to the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Friday, July 5, 2019 TIME : 10:00 a.m. PLACE : York University – Keele Campus

Kaneff Tower, Room 519

4700 Keele Street

Toronto, ON

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

