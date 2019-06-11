Media Advisory - Government of Canada announces investment in women's organizations in Ottawa

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will make an important announcement in support of women's organizations in Ottawa.

The details are as follows:

Date: June 12, 2019

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Location:

YMCA-YWCA

180 Argyle Ave

Ottawa, Ontario

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

For further information: Braeson Holland, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 343-549-8825; Valérie Haché, Senior Communications Advisor, Department for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-8684

