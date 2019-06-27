Media Advisory - Golf Town Athlete Brooke Henderson to visit Golf Town Aurora on Tuesday, July 2
Jun 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
VAUGHAN, ON, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ -
WHAT:
Golf Town Athlete Brooke Henderson will visit the Golf Town Aurora store on Tuesday, July 2nd.
To continue to grow the game, the first 250 juniors will receive a Brooke Brigade gift pack to help cheer her on as she defends her title at the CP Women's Open this August at Magna Golf Club.
WHO:
Brooke Henderson, Golf Town Athlete
Video and Photo opportunities available
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
4:15 PM – 5:45 PM
WHERE:
Golf Town
52 First Commerce Dr,
Aurora, ON
L4G 0H5
SOURCE Golf Town
For further information: Contacts: Anthony Cozzetto, Golf Town, acozzetto@golftown.com, (416) 554-7292
