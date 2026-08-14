Media Advisory: GlobalFest Celebrity Chefs & Champion Sumo Wrestlers Coming to Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- GlobalFest 2026 is bringing celebrity chefs Shota Nakajima, Aarón Sánchez and Antonia Lofaso to Calgary, with interview and filming opportunities available for local media.

Each chef will be preparing their signature GlobalFest dish at the Showpass office on the day of their festival appearance. Media are invited to attend to capture the chefs cooking, conduct interviews and get behind-the-scenes footage before they head to Spruce Meadows.

CELEBRITY CHEF AVAILABILITY

Thursday, August 27 – Shota Nakajima

Available for media interviews and appearances.

Friday, August 28 – Aarón Sánchez

Available for media interviews and appearances ahead of Mexico Night.

Saturday, August 29 – Antonia Lofaso

Available for media interviews and appearances.

SHOWPASS COOKING LOCATION

Showpass

350N – 8500 Macleod Trail

Calgary, AB T2H 2N1

Media attending the Showpass office will have opportunities for:

Filming each chef preparing their signature dish

On-site interviews

Photo and video opportunities

Behind-the-scenes GlobalFest content

The chefs are also available to visit Calgary television, radio and media studios for interviews only on their respective dates. Cooking demonstrations will take place exclusively at the Showpass office.

WORLD CHAMPION SUMO WRESTLERS – AUGUST 26 & 27

GlobalFest will also welcome Hiroki and Ichi, world champion sumo wrestlers, to Calgary.

Both athletes are available Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27 for television, radio and media studio interviews and appearances ahead of Japan Night at GlobalFest.

Media interested in attending a chef cooking session or booking Shota, Aarón, Antonia, Hiroki or Ichi for an interview are encouraged to reach out to coordinate availability.

SOURCE GlobalFest

MEDIA CONTACT: Katelyn Marchyshyn, [email protected], 403-390-4099