GlobalFest Returns with New Home at Spruce Meadows, Marking Next Chapter for Iconic Calgary Tradition

Calgary's premier fireworks festival returns with new drone shows, complimentary on-site parking, VIP offerings, and a reimagined festival experience.

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - GlobalFest will return August 27–30, 2026, at its new home, Spruce Meadows, marking the next chapter for one of Calgary's most meaningful cultural celebrations. Alongside the festival's signature international fireworks shows, guests can look forward to the largest drone show ever presented in Alberta, expanded cultural programming, immersive cultural experiences, and even more opportunities to explore global flavours throughout the festival grounds.

GlobalFest Logo

After more than two decades of bringing people together through culture, community, and world-class entertainment, GlobalFest reached a turning point. Facing growing operational demands and the increasing complexity of producing a large-scale event, the festival sought a sustainable path forward to ensure its return in 2026 and for years to come.

Through partnerships with Showpass and Spruce Meadows, GlobalFest has found a sustainable path forward, one that allows the festival to return, grow, and continue bringing communities together for years to come.

"GlobalFest has always belonged to the people of Calgary," said Ken Goosen, Chief Operating Officer of GlobalFest. "Leaving Elliston Park is bittersweet, because it holds so many memories for this festival and the communities that built it. GlobalFest needed a sustainable path forward, and this move gives the festival the chance to continue, grow, and carry its spirit into the future."

As part of this next chapter, GlobalFest's charitable and community initiatives will continue under the newly named Global Mosaic Alberta Society, reflecting an ongoing commitment to cultural celebration, education, and community engagement.

This year, GlobalFest will take guests on a four-night trip around the world, with each evening built around a different culture. Japan will open the festival on August 27, followed by Mexico on August 28, Italy on August 29, and GlobalFinale, the festival's closing celebration, on August 30. Each night will offer a completely different experience, from powerful Japanese drumming performances to vibrant mariachi music, bringing the featured country to life before GlobalFest's signature fireworks light up the Calgary sky.

Guests can also look forward to an enhanced OneWorld Festival presented by TD, featuring expanded programming and more immersive opportunities to experience food, art, traditions, and performances from around the globe. Additional activities, cultural experiences, and festival surprises will be announced in the coming weeks.

The move to Spruce Meadows gives GlobalFest the space to grow, introducing new attractions, complimentary on-site parking, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and an expanded festival footprint. From arrival to the final fireworks, guests will enjoy a more seamless and welcoming experience, with more room to explore, gather, and celebrate.

"For decades, Spruce Meadows has proudly been known as 'The Most International Place,' making it a natural home for an event like GlobalFest that brings people together through culture, community, and shared experiences. We are honoured to welcome GlobalFest into its next chapter and to provide a venue that supports its continued growth while preserving the community spirit and cultural celebration that have made this festival so special to Calgarians," said Linda Southern-Heathcott, President and CEO of Spruce Meadows.

Showpass, a Calgary-based event technology company, will support GlobalFest as a strategic partner in its next chapter, providing the ticketing, technology, operational support, and expertise needed to help power the festival's continued growth while allowing organizers to focus on delivering exceptional experiences for guests and community partners.

"Great events don't survive on nostalgia alone -- they need strong partners, sustainable operations, and a clear path forward," said Lucas McCarthy, Founder and CEO of Showpass. "GlobalFest is an institution in Calgary, and we saw an opportunity to help secure its future. By bringing together the right partners, resources, and infrastructure, we're creating the foundation for GlobalFest to grow, evolve, and remain a defining part of Calgary's cultural landscape for years to come."

GlobalFest also acknowledges the important role Elliston Park played in the festival's history. For more than two decades, it served as the backdrop for fireworks, cultural celebrations, family traditions, and countless summer memories. The festival remains deeply grateful to the southeast Calgary community that helped shape its story.

Tickets for GlobalFest 2026 are on sale now. General admission starts at just $35, including complimentary parking, with children's tickets available from $15. Guests looking to enhance their experience can also choose from a range of VIP offerings, with premium experiences starting at $79.

Tickets can be purchased at GlobalFest.ca

Tickets purchased prior to the venue change will need to be exchanged for a new ticket. Existing ticket holders will be contacted directly with instructions on how to complete the exchange at no additional cost.

About Spruce Meadows

Spruce Meadows is a world-class sports and entertainment venue located in Calgary, Alberta. Founded in 1975, Spruce Meadows hosts internationally recognized show jumping tournaments, is home to Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League, and offers a year-round calendar of concerts, festivals, and community events.

About Showpass

Showpass is the operating system for independent live events, connecting every stage of the event lifecycle into one platform. From ticketing and marketing to operations, analytics, and financing, Showpass gives organizers one system to run, grow, and own their events. More than 175 million tickets have been issued through Showpass, powering music, sports, festivals, venues, cultural events, and everyday things to do across North America. Built with a mission to reignite the joy of live experiences, Showpass equips organizers with the tools and support needed to elevate the fan experience. Independently owned, Showpass is one of North America's fastest-growing event technology companies, recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 and named to The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies list for three consecutive years.

SOURCE GlobalFest

Media Contact: Katelyn Marchyshyn, [email protected]