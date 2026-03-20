Members of the media are invited to join the Commissioner of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission, Lise Maisonneuve, along with the two Special Advisors, Andrew Pipe and Noni Classen, for a press conference on the Commission's Final Report.

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Members of the media are invited to join the Commissioner of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission, Lise Maisonneuve, along with the two Special Advisors, Andrew Pipe and Noni Classen, for a press conference on the Commission's Final Report.

The Final Report sets out the Commission's final findings and recommendations to enhance safe sport and improve the sport system in Canada. An embargoed copy of the Final Report will be available to media upon request.

Event: Hybrid (in-person and virtual)

Date: March 24th, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Members of the media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected] . Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

SOURCE Future of Sport in Canada Commission

For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Future of Sport in Canada Commission, [email protected]