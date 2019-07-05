Media advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide further updates on the Big Bar Landslide

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Province of British Columbia as well as a representative from the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance will provide further updates and answer questions regarding a significant rock slide that occurred upstream of a narrow portion of the Fraser River near Big Bar. The obstruction raises concerns about whether salmon migrating upstream can reach their spawning grounds.

Date: Friday, July 5, 2019 Time: 4:00 – 4:30 pm (Pacific) Dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153 Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003 Participant passcode: 7656154#

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jody Lucius, Communications Specialist, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Government of British Columbia, 250-554-5532, C: 250-318-7456, Jody.lucius@gov.bc.ca; Leri Davies, Strategic Media Relations Advisor, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region, Tel (604) 666-8675, Cell (604) 612-6837, leri.davies@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

