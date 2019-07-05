Media advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide further updates on the Big Bar Landslide Français

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 05, 2019, 12:30 ET

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Province of British Columbia as well as a representative from the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance will provide further updates and answer questions regarding a significant rock slide that occurred upstream of a narrow portion of the Fraser River near Big Bar.  The obstruction raises concerns about whether salmon migrating upstream can reach their spawning grounds.

Date:                                       

Friday, July 5, 2019

Time:   

4:00 – 4:30 pm (Pacific)

Dial-in number: 

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:  

613-954-9003

Participant passcode:  

7656154#

                                                 

Stay connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jody Lucius, Communications Specialist, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Government of British Columbia, 250-554-5532, C: 250-318-7456, Jody.lucius@gov.bc.ca; Leri Davies, Strategic Media Relations Advisor, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region, Tel (604) 666-8675, Cell (604) 612-6837, leri.davies@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Related Links

www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

You just read:

Media advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Government of British Columbia to provide further updates on the Big Bar Landslide

News provided by

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jul 05, 2019, 12:30 ET