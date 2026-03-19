MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN THOMPSON Français

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Government of Canada

Mar 19, 2026, 17:43 ET

THOMPSON, MB, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Grand Chief Walter Wastesicoot of the SKY Nations Grand Council, and Mayor Colleen Smook, for a housing announcement.

Date:

March 20th, 2026


Time:

1:00 pm CT


Location:

City Hall, second floor

226 Mystery Lake Road

Thompson, MB R8N 1S6

SOURCE Government of Canada

For more information: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

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Government of Canada