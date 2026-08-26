MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN QUEBEC CITY

News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Aug 26, 2026, 13:58 ET
QUÉBEC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, for a housing announcement.
Journalists, photographers and cameramen are required to register at [email protected] before August 27, 2:00 p.m.
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Date:
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August 27, 2026
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Time:
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2:30 p.m. ET
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Location:
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The address will be confirmed upon registration.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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