MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN QUEBEC CITY

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Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Aug 26, 2026, 13:58 ET

QUÉBEC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, for a housing announcement.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen are required to register at [email protected] before August 27, 2:00 p.m.

Date:

August 27, 2026

Time:

2:30 p.m. ET

Location:

The address will be confirmed upon registration.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

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Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)