MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN QUEBEC CITY

QUÉBEC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, for a housing announcement.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen are required to register at [email protected] before August 27, 2:00 p.m.

Date: August 27, 2026 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Location: The address will be confirmed upon registration.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]