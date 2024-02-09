OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Ottawa.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Member of Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development– on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside the Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa – Vanier and Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa.

Date: February 12, 2024 Time: 11 am ET Location: 715 Mikinak Road Ottawa, ON K1K 5B7



SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]