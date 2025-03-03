MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN EDMONTON Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Mar 03, 2025, 15:40 ET

EDMONTON, AB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre -- on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Lindsay Munn, Vice President of Property Portfolio Management at Civida.

Date:

March 4, 2025

 

Time:

9:00 am MST

 

Location:

10707 117 Street,
Edmonton, Alberta,
T5H 3W3

