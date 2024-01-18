Jan 18, 2024, 09:00 ET
AJAX, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Ajax.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Shaun Collier, Mayor for the Town of Ajax.
|
Date:
|
January 19, 2024
|
Time:
|
11:00 am EDT
|
Location:
|
73 Bayly Street West (9th floor)
|
Ajax, ON
|
L1S 0G2
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article