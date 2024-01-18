MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN AJAX Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jan 18, 2024, 09:00 ET

AJAX, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government will make a housing announcement in Ajax.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Shaun Collier, Mayor for the Town of Ajax.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Date:   

January 19, 2024


Time: 

11:00 am EDT


Location:   

75 Bayly Street West (9th floor)

Ajax, ON

L1S 7K7

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

