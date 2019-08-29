Media Advisory - Empire Company Limited Advisory of Fiscal 2019 Annual General Meeting and Q1 Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

STELLARTON, NS, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Cineplex Cinemas, Aberdeen Mall, 612 East River Road, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

Media

Please note that cameras will only be allowed in the main meeting room for the first five minutes. Michael Medline, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Vels, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to the media at the venue immediately following the meeting.

Audiocast of AGM

The event will be available live on the internet via audiocast. To access the audiocast, please visit our website at www.empireco.ca. The audiocast will be archived and available on the Empire website following the event.

Q1 Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

Empire Company Limited will release its first quarter fiscal 2020 results on September 12, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The release will be followed by a conference call beginning at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) with senior management.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

(416) 764-8688

(888) 390-0546

To secure a line, please call 10 minutes prior to the conference call. You will be placed on hold until the conference call begins. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen mode only. You may also listen to a live audiocast of the conference call by visiting the "Quick Links" section of the Company's website located at www.empireco.ca.

Replay will be available until midnight, September 26, 2019, or on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call. To access the archived conference call, please dial (888) 390-0541 and enter access code 564376.

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately $25.1 billion in annualized sales and $9.6 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 123,000 people.

For further information: Media Contact, Cynthia Thompson, Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Sobeys Inc., (902) 752-8371 ext. 8455; Investor Contact, Katie Brine, CPA, CA, CBV, CPIR, Director Finance, Investor Relations, Sobeys Inc., (905) 238-7124 ext. 2092

