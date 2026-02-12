Eight Recipients to Each Receive $45,000

STELLARTON, NS, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Trustees of the Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies proudly announces the eight 2026 award winners--celebrating a remarkable group of students whose achievements and aspirations exemplify the spirt of this awards program.

The 2026 winners are:

Sujit Acharya, Nepal - Acadia University

Russell Noseworthy, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador - Memorial University

Bentley Huffington, Calgary, Alberta - Mount Allison University

Charles Anderson, Balls Creek, Cape Breton - Mount St. Vincent University

Olivian Sanderson, Pugwash, Nova Scotia – Saint Mary's University

Conrad Scotchburn, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Saint Mary's University

Isaac Hierlihy, Quispamsis, New Brunswick - St. Francis Xavier University

Jona White, Vancouver, British Columbia - St. Francis Xavier University

The 2026 award recipients demonstrated academic excellence, proven entrepreneurial leadership and a deep commitment to giving back to their communities. Selected from 34 outstanding candidates nominated by the deans of their respective business schools, the final eight were chosen through a rigorous selection process. The remarkable caliber of all the applicants made the final decisions both challenging and inspiring.

The students recognized by this award will each receive $45,000 and will also be paired with an experienced mentor through the award's mentorship program. Feedback from past recipients consistently highlights the mentorship as a defining feature of the award, valued as highly as the financial support.

In addition to the eight award winners, the remaining 26 finalists will each receive a $3,500 award in recognition of their exceptional achievements.

The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies extends its congratulations to all award recipients. We look forward to their continued accomplishments and contributions to the communities in which they live and work.

The eight award recipients will be formally honoured at a celebratory luncheon taking place on March 26, 2026.

About the Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies

The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies began in 1989 to support the development of future business leaders and business programs at Atlantic Canadian Universities.

This prestigious award honours students based on academics, entrepreneurship, leadership, community involvement, philanthropy, and career aspirations.

Each academic year eight awards are offered to full-time undergraduate students of business studies in universities in the Atlantic Provinces. The Frank H. Sobey Awards for Excellence in Business Studies has awarded more than $4 million to students since its inception.

SOURCE Empire Company Limited

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Sarah Dawson, Manager, Corporate Affairs, Sobeys Inc., [email protected]