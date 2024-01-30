Jan 30, 2024, 09:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its Rental Market Report (RMR) on Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 AM ET.
CMHC's annual RMR provides a detailed analysis of the primary rental market and the secondary rental market (rented condominium apartments) in Canada's largest CMAs (Census Metropolitan Areas).
Along with a national overview the following CMAs have a dedicated section in the RMR:
|
Vancouver
|
Winnipeg
|
Toronto
|
Victoria
|
Hamilton
|
Ottawa
|
Calgary
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
Gatineau
|
Edmonton
|
Windsor
|
Montréal
|
Regina
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
Québec
|
Saskatoon
|
London
|
Halifax
As we expect significant demand for interviews with CMHC experts, we encourage media outlets to book timeslots with CMHC media relations as soon as possible, ahead of the release date.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For further information: CMHC Media Relations [email protected]
