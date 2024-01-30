OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its Rental Market Report (RMR) on Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 AM ET.

CMHC's annual RMR provides a detailed analysis of the primary rental market and the secondary rental market (rented condominium apartments) in Canada's largest CMAs (Census Metropolitan Areas).

Along with a national overview the following CMAs have a dedicated section in the RMR:

Vancouver Winnipeg Toronto Victoria Hamilton Ottawa Calgary Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo Gatineau Edmonton Windsor Montréal Regina St. Catharines-Niagara Québec Saskatoon London Halifax

As we expect significant demand for interviews with CMHC experts, we encourage media outlets to book timeslots with CMHC media relations as soon as possible, ahead of the release date.

