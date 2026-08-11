Media Advisory - CMHC publishes Social and Affordable Housing Survey

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has published the results of the 2025 Social and Affordable Housing Survey – Rental Structures (SAHS-RS).

Read the results on CMHC's Housing Observer

This survey collects respondent and administrative data on an important part of Canada's housing continuum: social and affordable rental-tenure housing. Information collected includes:

Number of units

Information on both ownership and administrative body

Vacancy rates

Average rents

Funding sources

Rent determination mechanism

Building age, condition and repair needs

Data is collected across Canada using administrative sources and results are available at both the provincial and centre level.

For more information, see the Methodology for Social and Affordable Housing Survey -- Rental Structures.

Note: This data differs from the Rental Market Survey which covers only privately initiated structures with at least 3 rental units, which have been on the market for at least 3 months.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For information on this media advisory: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]