Media Advisory - CMHC publishes Social and Affordable Housing Survey

News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Aug 11, 2026, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has published the results of the 2025 Social and Affordable Housing Survey – Rental Structures (SAHS-RS).
Read the results on CMHC's Housing Observer
This survey collects respondent and administrative data on an important part of Canada's housing continuum: social and affordable rental-tenure housing. Information collected includes:
- Number of units
- Information on both ownership and administrative body
- Vacancy rates
- Average rents
- Funding sources
- Rent determination mechanism
- Building age, condition and repair needs
Data is collected across Canada using administrative sources and results are available at both the provincial and centre level.
For more information, see the Methodology for Social and Affordable Housing Survey -- Rental Structures.
Note: This data differs from the Rental Market Survey which covers only privately initiated structures with at least 3 rental units, which have been on the market for at least 3 months.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For information on this media advisory: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
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