Media Advisory - Ceremony in Dieppe to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

DIEPPE, NB, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - His Excellency Michel Miraillet, Ambassador of France to Canada, Yvon Lapierre, Mayor of Dieppe, and a delegation of Second World War Veterans will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dieppe Cenotaph to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

There will be a photo op and interview opportunities with Veterans and other dignitaries following the ceremony.

Location: Dieppe Cenotaph

333 Acadie Avenue

Dieppe, NB



Date: Wednesday, 5 June 2024



Time: 10:00 ADT

Media who wish to participate must register by 08:00 ADT on Wednesday, 5 June 2024 by contacting [email protected] with their name and media outlet.

Please let us know if you have any accessibility needs and we will work with you to enable your participation.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]