Media Advisory - Celiac Canada to Host Celiac-Safe Family Day at Caledon Sunflower Festival with Visits from Ontario's Health Minister and Brampton South MP

Media are invited to join in this day of community, education, and summer fun in the sunflower fields

CALEDON, ON, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Celiac Canada will bring its second annual "Day of Smiles" to the Davis Family Farm's Sunflower Festival on July 25, offering a celiac-safe family outing with gluten-free food, expert information, and special guests from the provincial and federal governments.

The event organizers will welcome Ontario's Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, and Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, highlighting the importance of awareness, support, and inclusion for people living with celiac disease.

"Celiac disease affects one in 100 Canadians, yet it remains one of the most underdiagnosed conditions in the country," says Melissa Secord, Executive Director at Celiac Canada. "The 'Day of Smiles' is an opportunity to raise awareness about celiac disease in the community while offering families the chance to enjoy a fun day out without having to worry about having safe gluten-free food options available."

The Davis Family Farm welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from across the Greater Toronto Area annually and generously supports Celiac Canada with a portion of ticket sales going to support the 50-year-old charity.

This is a ticketed event. Media wishing to attend should contact Celiac Canada before July 23, 2026, to secure a media pass.



Photo/Interview Opportunities

Families walking the sunflower trails

A gluten-free BBQ and local gluten-free food vendors

Information and education displays

Celiac Canada spokespeople

Representatives from the Farncombe Family Digestive Health Research Institute at McMaster University

Public officials visiting the event

Family activities including a visit from a live chameleon

Event Schedule and Location

What: Celiac Canada "Day of Smiles" at the Davis Family Farm Sunflower Festival

When: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Where: Davis Family Farm, 15770 Mountainview Road, Caledon, Ontario

Agenda:

10 a.m. – Reducing anxiety around celiac disease with "Celiac Sue," Sue Newell (Celiac Canada help line expert)

10:30 a.m. – Meet ITBE the chameleon and learn how celiac disease is like a chameleon

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. – Welcome from Celiac Canada and greetings from Minister Sylvia Jones and Sonia Sidhu, MP, the Davis Family, and Melissa Secord, National Executive Director of Celiac Canada

12 – 12:15 p.m. – Tour of the sunflower fields and farm with the Minister and MP

12 p.m. – What is celiac disease with Dr. Francisco Echague (McMaster University)

12:15 p.m. – Meet ITBE the chameleon and learn how celiac disease is like a chameleon

1 p.m. – Hot topics and Q&A with Caleigh McAulay, RD (Celiac Canada)

About Celiac Canada

Celiac Canada is the national charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for Canadians living with celiac disease and gluten disorders through education, advocacy, research, and support. Learn more at www.celiac.ca.

SOURCE Celiac Canada

Media Contact: Lindsay George, Director of Marketing, Celiac Canada, [email protected], 647-280-2640