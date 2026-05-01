One per cent of Canadians have celiac disease - most don't know it

This Celiac Disease Awareness Month, Celiac Canada wants you to know the hidden symptoms most Canadians ignore

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Celiac disease affects roughly one per cent of Canadians, yet many are suffering silently because diagnosis of this serious autoimmune disease can take close to a decade.

Celiac disease remains one of the most underdiagnosed conditions in the country. That's why this May, during Celiac Disease Awareness Month, Celiac Canada is leading a nationwide campaign to help people understand celiac disease's range of confusing, often hidden, symptoms.

Sponsored by Promise Gluten Free, this year's campaign, Celiac is a chameleon, highlights how celiac disease can mimic other illnesses, with symptoms from migraines and skin rashes to infertility and depression. For many Canadians, this can lead to missed or delayed diagnosis, and years of suffering.

"Celiac disease looks different in everyone," says Melissa Secord, Executive Director of Celiac Canada. "It's not just stomach pain or bloating after eating gluten. It can show up as fatigue, joint pain, migraines, skin rashes, low iron, brain fog -- symptoms that easily get mistaken for other health issues."

Throughout the month, Celiac Canada is encouraging Canadians to:

Complete the Celiac Canada Symptom Checklist : A quick online tool to help people identify the signs of celiac disease and talk to their doctor about the symptoms they're experiencing.

: A quick online tool to help people identify the signs of celiac disease and talk to their doctor about the symptoms they're experiencing. Better understand celiac disease : Free webinars and online content with practical, everyday guidance from experts on living gluten free.

: Free webinars and online content with practical, everyday guidance from experts on living gluten free. Get involved : Join local and virtual gatherings across the country to support people living with celiac disease.

: Join local and virtual gatherings across the country to support people living with celiac disease. Help find a cure: Give generously to support research, education, and patient support programs.

Early diagnosis and an adherence to a strict gluten-free diet is critical. Untreated celiac disease can lead to serious long-term health complications, including neurological conditions, infertility, and an increased risk of certain cancers.

"Thanks to the generous support of our lead sponsor, Promise Gluten Free, we're able to spread this important message across the country," says Secord. "Together, we can help Canadians know the symptoms and start on a path to better health."

To learn more, complete the symptom checker, or find an event near you, visit www.celiac.ca.

About Celiac Canada

Celiac Canada is the national charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for Canadians living with celiac disease and gluten disorders through education, advocacy, research, and support.

About Promise Gluten Free

Promise Gluten Free is a leading gluten-free bakery brand, passionate about delivering delicious, high-quality baked goods to those living gluten free. Promise is proud to be the lead sponsor of Celiac Canada's work during Celiac Awareness Month 2026.

SOURCE Celiac Canada

Media Contact: Lindsay George, Director of Marketing, [email protected]