Media Advisory - Canadian Tire Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Results Français
Jul 25, 2019, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC, CTC.A) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results and host an earnings conference call.
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET
|
CALL DETAILS:
|
416-340-2216 or 1-800-273-9672
|
The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 8:00 a.m. ET at
|
Conference call replay (available until September 8, 2019):
|
905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053
|
Passcode: 6905525
SOURCE CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED
For further information: Media: Jane Shaw, 416-480-8581, jane.shaw@cantire.com; Investors: Lisa Greatrix, 416-480-8725, lisa.greatrix@cantire.com
Share this article