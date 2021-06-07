OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities regarding funding allocated through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

Minister McKenna will be joined by the following speakers:

Soraya Martinez Ferrada , Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga Norma Drolet , Executive Director, Centre NAHA

, Executive Director, Centre Hélène McKoy, Executive Director, Corporation d'animation des places publiques

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT

Zoom event:

To attend the virtual event, members of the media are asked to register by sending an email to [email protected].

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on Infrastructure Canada's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/live

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

