Media Advisory - Canada's largest union convenes in Montreal to step up the fight against threats to public services

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Union of Public Employees, Canada's largest labour union, will convene this week in Montreal for its 29th biennial convention. Over 2,200 delegates representing more than 680,000 CUPE members from across the country, will gather at the Palais des congrès from October 7-11 to debate the future of public services in Canada.

"Right-wing governments are trying to destroy public services and trade unions, but CUPE stands its ground, pushes back and make gains. That's why CUPE is growing in number, diversity and power. Together, we are not going to let the right take away what previous generations fought for and won," said CUPE National President Mark Hancock.

"CUPE is financially strong and our strike fund is over 100 million dollars.This gives our members confidence during bargaining, because governments and employers know that if you attack one CUPE local, the largest union is Canada is there to support them," added CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Charles Fleury.

Mark Hancock and Charles Fleury will open the convention with keynote addresses on Monday. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will address delegates on Wednesday. Colleen Thorpe, executive director at Equiterre, will also deliver a key-note address on Tuesday.

Delegates will debate strategic directions on building a stronger and more inclusive union, defending our members and public services, fighting for good jobs and safer workplaces, organizing the unorganized, fighting for global justice and more.

CUPE represents workers in every province, in sectors including health care, municipal services, education, social services, energy, transportation, libraries, emergency services, communications, child care, and more. CUPE has been a proud champion for working people and communities since 1963, and is proud to help build a more equal and inclusive Canada every day.

Convention program and agenda are available online at https://cupe.ca/convention

Media are invited to attend and are asked to register by contacting CUPE Media Relations (details below).

