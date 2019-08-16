Media Advisory - Canada, Government of Nunavut, and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. to sign a Joint Declaration of Intent on construction of treatment facility

IQALUIT, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, alongside the Honourable David Joanasie, Government of Nunavut Minister of Culture and Heritage, and President Aluki Kotierk, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. will sign a joint declaration of intent on the path forward for the construction of a treatment facility in Nunavut.

Minister O'Regan will be available to the media following the signing.

Date: Monday, August 19, 2019

Time: 1:30PM (EDT)

Where:

Frobisher Inn

Koojesse Room

Astro Hill Complex

Iqaluit NU X0A 0H0

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca