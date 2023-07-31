OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, will join Chiefs and members of the communities of a number of Treaty 4 and Treaty 6 First Nations to celebrate settlement agreements regarding Treaty Salaries Specific Claims.

Media participation:

A media availability will follow. Reporters can ask questions on site (as there will be no virtual participation).

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. (CT)

Location: Alt Hotel

480 2nd Avenue South,

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

S7K 5R4 Canada

