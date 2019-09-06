Media Advisory - Big Bar Landslide Media Technical Briefing

LILLOOET, BC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Big Bar Landslide Unified Incident Command will be holding a media technical briefing via teleconference regarding yesterday's developments.

Date: Friday, September 6, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. local time

Call in details: Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-805-7923. Please note that this dial-in number and passcode is different to previous briefing calls.

Participant passcode: 7768705#

Please RSVP at BigBarLandslideIN@gov.bc.ca and tomorrow morning before 10AM you will receive a media package with backgrounder, photos and video.

Information regarding the Incident response is updated regularly on the Big Bar Landslide website and media can download photos, audio features and HD b-roll video here.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Big Bar Landslide Information Team - Incident Command Post, 778-694-8315, BigBarLandslideIN@gov.bc.ca

