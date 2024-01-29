Media Advisory - Air Canada to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Michael Rousseau, Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer, John Di Bert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, will hold a conference call for analysts on Friday, February 16, 2024, to present the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and be available for analysts' questions. Following the analysts' questions, Mr. Di Bert and Pierre Houle, Vice President and Treasurer, will be available to answer questions from term loan B lenders and holders of Air Canada bonds.

Media and the public may access this call on a listen-only basis. Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, February 16, 2024



Time: 08:00 a.m. ET



By telephone: 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free), Conference ID 6697341





Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.



Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ini6iaf





Note: This is a listen-in audio webcast.



Replay: An online replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call at https://investors.aircanada.com/events

Fourth quarter and full year 2023 results will be released prior to the conference call on Friday, February 16, 2024.

