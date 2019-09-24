Media Advisory - Air Canada's Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau, to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference
Sep 24, 2019, 09:58 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Michael Rousseau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal.
Date:
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Time:
08:00 a.m. ET
Location:
Hotel Bonaventure, Montreal
Webcast:
The presentation slides will be available on Air Canada's website at: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/media/speeches-presentations.html
Internet: aircanada.com/media
