Media Advisory - Air Canada's Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Rousseau, to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the CIBC's 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

Air Canada

Sep 24, 2019, 09:58 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Michael Rousseau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal.

Date:

Thursday, September 26, 2019


Time:

08:00 a.m. ET


Location:

Hotel Bonaventure, Montreal



Webcast:

https://cibcvirtual.com/eiic2019

The presentation slides will be available on Air Canada's website at: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/media/speeches-presentations.html

Internet: aircanada.com/media

