Media Advisory - Aimia to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results

MONTREAL, July 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) will issue its second quarter 2019 financial results at 6:00 a.m. EDT on the morning of Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day.

During this call, Aimia's Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Rabe, and Chief Financial Officer Steve Leonard will discuss the financial results for the quarter and address questions from analysts.

Media and interested participants may access this call on a listen-only basis. Listen-only callers should access the call via our simultaneous audio webcast at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1860388/3C1F33E0F1FAD195E5E6B359480B7FBF

A slide presentation intended for simultaneous viewing with the conference call will be available at: https://corp.aimia.com/investors/events-presentations/. An archived audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the original broadcast.

For further information: Karen Keyes, 416-352-3728, karen.keyes@aimia.com

