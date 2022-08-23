POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MedHelper Inc., a Canadian healthcare technology company, in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Université de Sherbrooke and the CIUSSS of Monteregie Centre, is pleased to announce the research protocol for the Quebec Government sponsored MEDTEQ FSISSS Project has been published. The research protocol can be found on the JMIR Publications website.

The project aims to identify the needs of patients living with a chronic condition and their health professionals concerning their interactions regarding treatment; deploy an interactive patient-professional platform that meets the needs identified; and then document its effects and acceptability in a clinical setting.

The platform will enable patient-health care professional exchanges that will facilitate chronic disease management, including the timing of medication use. During follow-ups, professionals will be able to obtain patient data in a secure manner and modify treatments as needed.

"We are pleased to have completed this important step in the research project. We believe the MedHelper platform will have many benefits to patients living with chronic conditions and to the healthcare professionals treating them. We look forward to demonstrating the MedHelper platform can improve outcomes on multiple levels for patients and healthcare professionals.", said Terry Fitzpatrick, Co-founder and CEO, MedHelper Inc.

About MedHelper

MedHelper is the leader in post-diagnostic management of care plans and medications. The Montreal based healthcare technology start-up specializes in digitizing personalized care plans to make them more accessible. The solution enables better execution and more effective communication between individuals and their healthcare providers.

For more information visit https://medhelper.com/.

SOURCE MedHelper

For further information: [email protected]