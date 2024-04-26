MDA SPACE VP OF SATELLITE SYSTEMS LUIGI POZZEBON NAMED ONE OF CANADA'S BEST EXECUTIVES BY REPORT ON BUSINESS MAGAZINE

BRAMPTON, ON, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX:MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, congratulates Luigi Pozzebon, Vice President of Satellite Systems, on being named to the prestigious 2024 "Best Executives" list by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine.

The Best Executive Awards program was established in 2020 to celebrate exceptional non-CEO leaders at Canadian corporations. Winners are chosen by the Report on Business editorial team who assess nominees based on their career background, leadership style, achievements and impact.

Luigi Pozzebon (CNW Group/MDA Space)

Mr. Pozzebon, who built a career at MDA Space over three decades, now heads the company's rapidly growing global satellite business, developing some of the world's most innovative satellite technologies from industry-leading satellite manufacturing facilities in Montreal.

Recognized as a global leader in his field, Mr. Pozzebon's vision drove MDA Space to anticipate, innovate and accelerate in a rapidly transforming space market. In the process, he led the team to win its biggest-ever award, the $2.1 billion contract to act as the satellite prime for the Telesat Lightspeed satellite constellation, and put Canadian satellite technology at the forefront of the global industry.

"All of us at MDA Space congratulate Luigi, who saw the opportunity and potential for digital satellite technology to transform not just MDA Space, but the entire satellite industry," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "He is an outstanding and inspiring leader who positioned our company, our technology and our team to lead that transformation, setting us on course for growth and success for decades to come."

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

