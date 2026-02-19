MDA Space Launches 49North, a Canadian defence business delivering multi-domain and mission-critical capabilities

Appoints Joe Armstrong as President

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today formally launched 49North, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MDA Space exclusively focused on delivering secure, multi-domain C4ISR* and mission-critical capabilities for Canada's national defence priorities outside the space domain.

49North Logo (CNW Group/MDA Space) Joe Armstrong, President of 49North (CNW Group/MDA Space)

Headquartered in Ottawa and building on more than five decades of trusted Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor execution from MDA Space, 49North offers the engineering discipline, operational reliability, mission assurance and program execution needed for large defence programs. The same deep mission experience and complex defence capability that has supported Canadian and allied operations at home and abroad for generations is now embedded in 49North.

"An addition to our well-known space capability, 49North is a natural extension and evolution of our commitment to provide urgently needed sovereign defence capabilities across all defence domains," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "By bringing together proven defence and mission-critical systems expertise developed within MDA Space under a dedicated organization, 49North enhances domestic industrial capacity and investment, and delivers the disciplined execution required to support Canada's sovereignty, security, and trusted allied partnerships."

To lead this new organization, MDA Space has appointed Joe Armstrong as President of 49North. Based in Ottawa and reporting to Mike Greenley, Mr. Armstrong will oversee the development and delivery of defence solutions for land, air, maritime, and joint operations, including multi-domain C4ISR integration, advanced sensing and radar technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and long-term in-service support.

"These capabilities are foundational for operational readiness and effectiveness in complex environments, and essential to giving Canadian and allied forces the enhanced situational awareness and actionable intelligence they need to succeed," said Joe Armstrong, President of 49North.

Mr. Armstrong brings to 49North more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian defence, aerospace, and technology sectors. Prior to joining 49North, he held successive senior executive leadership roles at CAE, including Chief Operating Officer for Defence & Security and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Incubation. In these roles, Mr. Armstrong had operational responsibility for CAE's global defence portfolio, overseeing programs delivered to military customers in more than 40 countries and leading defence programs worldwide.

*Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR). More information is available at 49North Operational Experience and Heritage.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects MDA Space's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 7, 2025.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT 49NORTH

49North delivers sovereign Canadian defence capabilities with a focus on C4ISR and mission critical systems, strengthening decision advantage in complex and contested environments. Building on more than five decades of trusted Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor execution from MDA Space, 49North brings engineering discipline, operational reliability, and mission assurance to large, mission-critical defence programs. 49North integrates advanced sensing technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and long-term sustainment and in-service support of complex defence platforms across land, air, maritime, and joint domains. Headquartered in Ottawa, 49North brings trusted defence capability to reinforce Canada's long-term sovereignty and security. For more information, visit 49NorthDefence.com.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

