MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER ALISON ALFERS

BRAMPTON, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) announced today that Alison Alfers has resigned from the Board of Directors due to unexpected family circumstances. The resignation is effective March 3, 2026.

Ms. Alfers has been a valued member of the board since 2022, supporting MDA Space during a period of extraordinary growth.

"Alison's leadership, insight, and dedication has helped MDA Space navigate a period of demanding evolution and execution," said Brendan Paddick, Chair of the Board. "We are deeply grateful for her contributions and extend our sincere thanks and best wishes to her and her family."

The MDA Space Board of Directors will begin the process of finding a replacement for the open board seat.

About MDA Space

