MDA SPACE CONTRACTED BY AIRBUS FOR REPEAT ORDER OF ANTENNAS FOR ONEWEB CONSTELLATION EXTENSION

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, has been selected by Airbus to design and build more than 880 Ka-band steerable antennas and 440 Ku-band user replacement antennas for the OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation owned by the global operator Eutelsat. This award follows an initial order to supply close to 2,000 antennas to the constellation, the second largest in lower Earth orbit with approximately 650 satellites, given to MDA Space by OneWeb in 2016.

With a heritage of delivering high-quality antenna systems for over 350 satellite missions, MDA Space leverages its expertise in high-volume production and capabilities as a leading supplier of innovative antenna systems to support the deployment of large-scale constellations like OneWeb. MDA Space antennas received a performance award from OneWeb for the original deployment.

"The selection of MDA Space for this repeat order underscores our company's reputation as a reliable partner in enabling advanced satellite communications and connectivity around the world," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With the growth of satellite constellations continuing to accelerate, MDA Space is ideally positioned to meet full constellation life cycles from the initiation to expansion to the replacement of satellites, antennas and subsystems."

Eutelsat awarded Airbus the contracts to build the OneWeb constellation extension in December 2024 and December 2025, for 100 and 340 satellites respectively. The antennas from MDA Space will be built, assembled and tested at the company's state-of-the-art high-volume satellite production facility in Montréal, and integrated into Arrow telecommunications satellites manufactured by Airbus.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ultimate manufacturing, assembly and testing of the antennas and the integration of the antennas in the satellites being manufactured by Airbus. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission--bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space

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