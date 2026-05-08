MDA SPACE INAUGURATES HIGH-VOLUME SATELLITE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MONTRÉAL

185,000-square-foot expansion doubles MDA Space manufacturing floor space, enabling rapid delivery of flagship MDA AURORA TM satellite product line

Advanced automation, augmented reality, and proprietary test technology enable the delivery of large satellite constellations at speed and scale

Satellite production is now underway at the state-of-the-art facility, completed in less than two years

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, inaugurated its new high-volume satellite manufacturing facility today in Montréal, marking a defining milestone in the company's growth as a satellite prime contractor. The 185,000-square-foot expansion was completed in under two years--from groundbreaking to operational clean rooms. One of the world's largest and most advanced satellite manufacturing facilities in its class, the new facility doubles the company's manufacturing floor space, providing MDA Space the capacity and capability to meet the growing global demand for advanced satellite constellations.

The facility is specially designed to simultaneously and continuously assemble, integrate and test multiple MDA AURORATM satellites, the company's flagship line of digital satellite products. Designed to meet the changing and highly competitive technical and business requirements of the industry, the fully integrated MDA AURORA™ portfolio provides satellite operators with exceptional flexibility and functionality. These software-defined, dynamic beamforming satellites provide a new level of performance and efficiency in space-based networks for customers.

A New Era in Canadian Space Manufacturing

Augmented reality and automated equipment aid technicians with repetitive tasks, significantly improving manufacturing efficiency to enable the delivery of satellites at speed and scale. In addition, MDA Space has developed a proprietary test chamber and has integrated advanced technology that reduce validation time and enhance quality assurance processes.

Beyond this expansion, the facility represents a fundamental shift in how MDA Space operates. New engineering and manufacturing processes, as well as performance data collection mechanisms, have been established to maximize efficiency and agility, building the operational foundation required to take on and deliver constellation programs and up to 400 satellites per year.

Involved in the development of Canada's first satellite in the early 1960s and its first commercial communications satellite a decade later, MDA Space continues to be at the forefront of space technology and is writing a new chapter in a long tradition of homegrown space innovation.

Technologically advanced, the facility is also designed to meet LEED standard certification, with features that include a green roof, rainwater collection system and solar panels that will generate 78,000 kWh of energy annually.

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"This new high-volume manufacturing facility is a key part of our strategy to establish MDA Space as a leading prime contractor for satellite constellations. With connectivity needs and the geopolitical climate evolving, we now have the cutting-edge talent, technology and capacity to deliver reliable, secure solutions for commercial, civil and military customers rapidly."

-- Mike Greenley, CEO, MDA Space

"We've been designing and building advanced satellite technology for more than 60 years, contributing to Canada's role as a leading space faring nation. This new facility is a symbol of continuity, but also of change, as we expand our offering to respond to emerging market demand today. We wish to thank our partners who made it possible to achieve this milestone in less than two years."

-- Luigi Pozzebon, Vice-President, Satellite Systems, MDA Space

"The fact that MDA Space is today inaugurating one of the largest satellite manufacturing facilities in the world highlights and reinforces Canada's place at the leading edge of the space sector. This investment also means good jobs for Canadians, a stronger, more sovereign economy, and growing our world class advanced manufacturing capacity here at home."

-- Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The inauguration of this new MDA Space facility is excellent news for all of Quebec. This project confirms that we have the talent, expertise and know-how needed to be a leading player in the global space industry. By investing in innovation and in high-quality specialized jobs, MDA Space is contributing directly to Quebec's economic vitality and international standing."

-- Bernard Drainville, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the production capacity of this new high-volume satellite manufacturing facility as well as the ultimate performance and operational capabilities of the facility. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA; NYSE:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission--bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

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SOURCE MDA Space

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