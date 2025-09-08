MDA SPACE APPOINTS ANDREW STANNILAND AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, MDA SPACE UK

BRAMPTON, ON and LONDON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced the appointment of Andrew Stanniland as Managing Director, MDA Space UK, effective September 10, 2025. Based in the company's Didcot office, Mr. Stanniland will oversee all aspects of MDA Space's UK operations and drive continued growth and innovation in the region.

Andrew Stanniland (CNW Group/MDA Space)

Mr. Stanniland brings more than 30 years of multidisciplinary and international management experience in the space sector, with an established track record of leading high-performance teams and business development strategy from Thales Alenia Space, Inmarsat, and Airbus Defence and Space. Mr. Stanniland's deep expertise and industry knowledge will be instrumental as MDA Space strengthens its UK presence and pursues new opportunities in the rapidly evolving space market.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew to MDA Space UK," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "His extensive experience and leadership will be key as we continue to expand our UK operations, build on our recent successes, and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

Mr. Stanniland succeeds Anita Bernie, who has decided to pursue a new career opportunity after more than three years with MDA Space. The company extends its gratitude to Ms. Bernie for her valuable contributions and wishes her the very best in her future endeavors.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]