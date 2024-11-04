MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GUILLAUME LAVOIE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced the appointment of Guillaume Lavoie to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

A seasoned CFO with strategic capital markets experience in growth-oriented businesses and expertise in business operations and execution, Mr. Lavoie joins MDA Space at a time of rapid expansion for the company.

Guillaume Lavoie (CNW Group/MDA Space)

Mr. Lavoie brings over 20 years of financial experience from large publicly traded and privately owned companies. He joins MDA Space with proven experience as a CFO and expertise across financial and business functions, including strategic and financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, capital deployment, business transformation, and P&L ownership.

Beginning his career in 2003 at Pratt and Whitney, in 2015 Mr. Lavoie was appointed Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Bombardier Inc. where he played a leadership role to deliver consistent financial performance in line with expectations, driving significant value creation.

Following Bombardier Inc., Mr. Lavoie became Vice President and CFO for Bombardier Transportation, a global leader in rail transportation with $10 billion in annual revenue. During his tenure, Mr. Lavoie had executive responsibility for all aspects of the finance function, including treasury, finance and investor relations. He was instrumental in the subsequent sale of the business to Alstom and contributed to the integration efforts.

He then served as Senior Vice President and CFO of the Woodbridge Group, a global automotive supplier. Mr. Lavoie delivered significant free cash flow improvements for the business by executing key business projects, in addition to renegotiating financing for the company.

He joins MDA Space from Sofina Foods Inc., a global food manufacturer, as Executive Vice President and CFO where he played an instrumental role in executing the company's growth strategy, including the integration of Sofina's recently acquired large business in Europe.

"I am delighted to welcome Guillaume to the MDA Space executive team," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With our continued growth and increased customer demand for the full range of MDA Space capabilities and products, Guillaume's deep capital markets and financial management experience will help drive ongoing value creation for MDA Space shareholders."

Mr. Lavoie is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]