TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - McMillan LLP today announced the firmwide adoption of Legora, a leading AI platform for legal professionals, marking its continued commitment to innovation, client service, and legal industry leadership. This flagship partnership with Legora will provide every McMillan team member with secured access to an enterprise-wide cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform built for lawyers.

"We are proud to partner with Legora as the first national law firm in Canada to implement their platform firmwide," said Bruce Chapple, CEO and Managing Partner of McMillan. "This flagship partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, positioning us as early adopters of generative AI in Canada. Our clients can be confident we are committed to taking bold steps to further enhance client value and service."

Max Junestrand, CEO and co-founder of Legora views this partnership as a positive step in their expansion and commitment to the Canadian market. "It's a privilege to collaborate with McMillan on this journey, as it reflects the firm's proactive approach to technology adoption and our shared vision to redefine legal services through innovation. Through this partnership, we look forward to collaborating closely with McMillan to further enhance and evolve our collaborative legal AI platform."

McMillan's decision to adopt Legora followed a comprehensive evaluation of leading solutions. The selection process included in-depth assessments of data security, privacy, reliability, and functionality, as well as feedback from an extensive evaluation with legal professionals from practice areas across the firm. Legora strongly emerged as the platform best positioned to meet McMillan's high standards for innovation and client-focused outcomes.

McMillan's clients will benefit from this transformative technology designed to scale with their evolving business and legal needs, including more agile legal solutions, heightened responsiveness, and consistently high quality of work product.

About McMillan LLP

McMillan is a national business law firm focused on serving clients across key industries in Canada, the United States and internationally. Using a collaborative approach to ensure clients receive the high-quality expertise they need, McMillan offers pragmatic legal advice through its offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal.

SOURCE McMillan LLP

Media Contact: Suzie Williams, National Director, Marketing & Business Development, McMillan LLP, Phone: 416.865.7011 | c 416.902.0893, Email: [email protected]