McLean Signature, the Premier Industry Conference for Future-Focused HR Leaders, Announces Keynote Speakers Linda Nazareth and Denise Huskins

McLean Signature, the annual industry conference from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company, will bring human resources professionals together from October 27 to 29, 2024, to learn from a variety of keynote speakers and prepare for the future of work.

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - McLean Signature, the premier industry conference from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company, has been designed to prepare HR for the future of work while continuing to address critical, routine challenges in the present. Today, the firm has announced two celebrated keynote speakers for its October 2024 event: economist, futurist, and respected authority on the future of work Linda Nazareth and critically acclaimed author and speaker Denise Huskins.

The theme for McLean Signature 2024, Leading HR Into the Future of Work, will inform not only the keynote sessions but also the peer-to-peer roundtables, interactive sessions, and chief human resources officer (CHRO) panel. More exciting speakers and the full conference agenda will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"Now more than ever, the role human resources plays is multipronged. In the future of work, HR must deliver on both the human and business sides while balancing the immense potential and risks of AI solutions. This year's conference sessions, including our keynote speakers, will provide actionable best practices and tips to empower HR leaders to guide their organizations into the increasingly people-focused, technology-powered future," says McLean & Company President Jennifer Rozon.

As HR's involvement in supporting strategic organizational priorities while continuing to manage existing administrative duties expands, HR leaders face increasing pressures to plan effectively for the unpredictable future.

"Through our research, we know that employee health, wellbeing, and experience are becoming increasingly critical focuses for organizations seeking to thrive in the modern world of work. Organizations must definitively demonstrate their commitment to providing an excellent workplace culture and experience while supporting and driving organizational priorities and initiatives that support the bottom line," Rozon shares. "To enable success for their organizations, future-focused HR leaders really need to tap into the 'human' part of 'human resources' while optimizing and preparing for the use of AI tools and resources."

Linda Nazareth draws from her experience in labor market analysis to inform her keynote session, "Working It Out: How to Be Ready for the Redefined Future of Work." With decades of experience behind her, Nazareth seeks to identify challenges and trends that impact how we work, map out the future ahead, and help participants prepare to the best of their ability.

Denise Huskins' journey was captured in the #1 Netflix show "American Nightmare" and in her own book, "Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors." With a focus on emotional resilience, her keynote session, "Grace Under Fire: The Power to Respond Not React," dives into the critical differences between responding and reacting amid less-than-ideal circumstances, inspired by her experiences in crisis, captivity, and the spotlight.

HR professionals from a broad spectrum of industries, including manufacturing, professional services, financial services, education, government, healthcare, nonprofits, retail, and more, are expected at McLean Signature at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from October 27 to 29, 2024.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

