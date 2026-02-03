McLean & Company Announces Signature 2026, Its Flagship HR Conference, Taking Place in Las Vegas This October

Signature 2026 has been announced with a renewed focus on McLean & Company's timely and enduring theme, "Human-Centric, Future-Ready." An evolution of the conference's core message, the 2026 event reflects the growing urgency for HR leaders to balance rapid change with people-first strategies. Taking place October 4-6 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Signature 2026 will bring together HR leaders from across industries for three days of insight, connection, and practical learning designed to prepare organizations for the future of work.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - McLean & Company, a leading HR research and advisory firm, has announced the return of its flagship conference, McLean Signature, set for October 4-6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. As one of the most influential and anticipated HR conferences of the year, Signature 2026 will convene HR executives and senior leaders to explore key workforce trends, navigate the evolving challenges that today's organizations face, and build strategies that put people at the center of business success.

Built around the theme "Human-Centric, Future-Ready," Signature 2026 will empower HR leaders with actionable insights, evidence-based research, and peer-driven learning opportunities to help them create resilient, future-ready organizations. Attendees can expect impactful keynotes, interactive sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, CHRO panel discussions, and direct access to McLean & Company's analyst team.

Connecting more than 700 HR leaders from across North America, Signature 2026 will be McLean & Company's most impactful conference to date. Through expanded networking opportunities, immersive learning experiences, opportunities to engage with HR vendors, and curated peer conversations, the event equips attendees with the insights to foster meaningful action.

"The expectations placed on HR leaders have never been higher. They're navigating rapid change, emerging technologies like AI, and a workforce that's reshaping how work gets done," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "Signature brings leaders together to learn from each other and ground their decisions in trusted research and real-world insight. Attendees will leave with the confidence to lead the future of work while keeping people at the center of it all."

Who Attends Signature?

McLean Signature attracts HR executives and HR leaders from a wide range of industries, including technology services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and financial services. In recent years, more than 60% of attendees have held senior leadership roles, making Signature a high-impact environment for strategic learning and peer networking.

Additional details about the Signature 2026 agenda, keynote speakers, and networking experiences will be released in the coming months. For more information or to register for early bird pricing, visit the official McLean Signature event page.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on AI in HR, HR trends in 2026, navigating through change, and more can contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

McLean Signature 2026 will take place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Designed with connection and comfort in mind, the venue offers modern event spaces, vibrant social settings, world-class dining, and Virgin's signature approach to hospitality, providing an ideal backdrop for learning, collaboration, and connection.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Katie Tame, Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2138