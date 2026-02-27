McLean & Company Announces Innovation Strategist Shawn Kanungo as Keynote for Signature 2026 HR Conference

McLean & Company has announced globally recognized innovation strategist and bestselling author Shawn Kanungo as a keynote speaker for Signature 2026, the firm's flagship HR conference taking place October 4–6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Known for his high-energy presentations and expertise in generative AI and disruptive innovation, Kanungo will equip HR leaders with practical strategies to navigate transformation and lead boldly in a world of accelerating change.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Signature 2026, McLean & Company's flagship HR conference, will feature globally recognized innovation strategist and bestselling author Shawn Kanungo as a keynote speaker at this year's event, taking place October 4–6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Kanungo, a globally sought-after innovation strategist and bestselling author, will bring his dynamic perspective on generative AI, disruption, and bold leadership to hundreds of onsite senior HR executives and organizational leaders from across North America.

Innovation strategist and bestselling author Shawn Kanungo will deliver a keynote address at McLean & Company’s Signature 2026 HR Conference, taking place October 4–6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

With more than two decades of experience advising Fortune 500 companies, including 12 years at Deloitte, Shawn Kanungo is recognized as a leading voice on innovation and disruptive change. Called the "best virtual keynote speaker I've ever seen" by Forbes and named one of Edify's "Top 40 Under 40," Kanungo made history as the first innovation expert with a streaming special on Apple TV and Prime Video. His bestselling book, The Bold Ones – praised by McKinsey as essential reading for decision-makers – offers a blueprint for professionals and organizations seeking to embrace bold innovation in an era defined by uncertainty.

At Signature 2026, Kanungo will deliver a keynote focused on strategy in a world of disruption, challenging HR leaders to rethink traditional approaches to change and adopt an experimentation mindset. His session will explore how human resources can lead the charge in responsible AI adoption, organizational agility, and cultural transformation while maintaining a human-centric focus.

"HR leaders are at the forefront of one of the most profound transformations in the history of work. From generative AI to evolving workforce expectations, the pace of change is relentless," says Jennifer Rozon, President of McLean & Company. "Shawn Kanungo brings both optimism and practical insight to these conversations. He challenges leaders not just to respond to disruption, but to shape it. We are pleased to welcome him to Signature 2026 where his keynote will inspire our attendees to think bigger and act bolder as they build future-ready organizations."

Signature 2026 is built around the theme "Human-Centric, Future-Ready," reflecting the growing urgency for HR to balance rapid technological advancement with people-first leadership. The conference will convene more than 700 HR leaders for two days of impactful keynotes, interactive sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, CHRO panels, and direct access to McLean & Company analysts.

Kanungo's keynote complements a research-backed agenda designed to help HR leaders responsibly integrate AI, navigate workforce transformation, strengthen leadership capability, and design resilient organizations prepared for what's next.

Additional details about the Signature 2026 agenda, keynote speakers, and networking experiences will be released in the coming months. For more information or to register for early bird pricing, visit the official McLean Signature event page.

Who Attends Signature?

McLean Signature attracts HR executives and HR leaders from a wide range of industries, including technology services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and financial services. In recent years, more than 60% of attendees have held senior leadership roles, making Signature a high-impact environment for strategic learning and peer networking.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

McLean Signature 2026 will take place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Designed with connection and comfort in mind, the venue offers modern event spaces, vibrant social settings, world-class dining, and Virgin's signature approach to hospitality, providing an ideal backdrop for learning, collaboration, and connection.

