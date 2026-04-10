McLean & Company Announces Alex Weber as Keynote Speaker and Reveals Agenda for Signature 2026 HR Conference in Las Vegas, October 4-6

McLean & Company has announced internationally acclaimed leadership and peak performance expert Alex Weber as a keynote speaker for Signature 2026, the firm's flagship HR conference taking place October 4–6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The global HR research and advisory firm has also published the conference agenda, giving attendees an early look at the keynotes, panels, fireside discussions, peer exchanges, and working sessions designed to help HR leaders lead boldly through change.

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company's flagship human resources conference, Signature 2026, is set to feature internationally acclaimed leadership and peak performance expert Alex Weber as a keynote speaker at this year's event, taking place October 4-6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Weber, a world record holder, five-time TEDx speaker, and competitor on NBC's Emmy-nominated series American Ninja Warrior, will bring his dynamic perspective on resilience, leadership, and high-stakes performance to hundreds of onsite senior HR executives and organizational leaders from across North America. An award-winning performer featured on NBC, Discovery Channel, and FX, Weber has inspired more than 3.5 million people worldwide to overcome obstacles and realize their potential.

Alex Weber will speak at McLean & Company’s Signature 2026 conference, as the firm also unveils the event agenda, taking place October 4–6 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

At Signature 2026, Weber will deliver his keynote, "One Shot: Change Management for the Bold," challenging HR leaders to rethink how they respond to uncertainty, pressure, and transformation. His session will introduce a practical system for leading through high-stakes moments, equipping attendees with tools to build resilient teams, strengthen culture, and approach change with confidence, clarity, and grit.

Weber's keynote complements a conference experience designed to move beyond inspiration and into action, and will help attendees navigate complexity, build future-ready capabilities, and strengthen the human side of transformation.

The firm has also released the conference agenda on the official event site, giving attendees a first look at the research-backed sessions, keynote speakers, interactive learning experiences, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities they can expect for this year's conference.

"HR leaders today are being asked to lead through constant disruption while still delivering clarity, stability, and results for their organizations and their people," says Jennifer Rozon, president of McLean & Company. "Alex Weber brings a powerful and energizing perspective on what it means to lead when the stakes are high. His keynote, alongside the newly released Signature 2026 agenda, reflects the issues that matter most to HR right now, from change leadership and workforce transformation to AI, culture, and capability building. We are excited to welcome attendees to Las Vegas for a conference designed to help them lead with courage and confidence."

Signature 2026 is built around the theme "Human-Centric, Future-Ready," reflecting the growing urgency for HR teams to balance rapid technological advancement with people-first leadership. The conference will convene more than 700 HR leaders for three days of impactful keynotes, interactive sessions, peer exchanges, CHRO panels, and direct access to McLean & Company analysts.

The newly released agenda features a wide range of sessions exploring the most pressing priorities facing HR leaders today, including change leadership, AI adoption, employee wellbeing, leadership development, strategic workforce planning, culture, and organizational transformation.

Who Attends Signature?

McLean Signature attracts HR executives and HR leaders from a wide range of industries, including technology services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and financial services. In recent years, more than 60% of attendees have held senior leadership roles, making Signature a high-impact environment for strategic learning and peer networking.

More details about the conference agenda, including interactive sessions, keynote presentations, peer-to-peer roundtables, and exclusive CHRO panel discussions, will be released in the coming weeks.

Through mainstage presentations, fireside discussions, panels, debates, working sessions, peer exchanges, and lightning talks, Signature 2026 will equip CHROs, HR executives, HR directors, and senior people leaders with practical strategies, research-backed insights, and peer-tested approaches they can bring back to their organizations.

For full details about agenda, keynote speakers, and networking experiences, or to register, visit the official McLean Signature 2026 event page.

Media Interview Requests for HR Industry Analysts

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary on AI in HR, HR trends in 2026, navigating through change, and more can contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

McLean Signature 2026 will take place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Designed with connection and comfort in mind, the venue offers modern event spaces, vibrant social settings, world-class dining, and Virgin's signature approach to hospitality, providing an ideal backdrop for learning, collaboration, and connection.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Katie Tame, Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2138