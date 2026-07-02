McLean & Company Wins 2026 Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards, Marking Third Consecutive Year Voted as Go-To Partner by HR Leaders

Global HR research & advisory firm McLean & Company has been recognized again by Canadian HR Reporter for two of its annual Readers' Choice program's award categories for 2026: Excellence in Employee Engagement Surveys and Leadership & Team Development. McLean & Company has previously won the same categories in 2024 and 2025, making this the third consecutive year HR and business leaders across the country have voted to name the firm as a trusted source to help teams deliver real impact within their organizations.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has once again been recognized in the 2026 Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards for HR, an annual program that highlights organizations delivering consistent value, innovation, and results across the HR landscape. The firm has been named a 2026 winner in two categories:

Employee Engagement Surveys

Leadership & Team Development

McLean & Company has been recognized again by Canadian HR Reporter for two of its annual Readers’ Choice program’s award categories for 2026: Excellence in Employee Engagement Surveys and Leadership & Team Development. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

McLean & Company was announced as a winner in the same categories in 2025 and 2024, making this the third consecutive year that the firm has been recognized as the go-to partner for HR teams and business leaders seeking both strategic insight and actionable support.

The Readers' Choice Awards are determined entirely by feedback from HR professionals to recognize the partners and providers they rely on to deliver impact within their organizations. Leaders from across the country voted to recognize McLean & Company's continued focus on delivering practical, research-backed solutions that help HR teams navigate complexity, strengthen employee experience, and lead organizational transformation.

"What matters most to us is that this recognition comes directly from HR leaders," says McLean & Company President Jennifer Rozon. "They're under increasing pressure to move faster, deliver measurable impact, and support their organizations through constant change. Our focus is on giving them the evidence to decide, direction to act, and expertise to deliver impact. Being recognized again this year by the Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards tells us that approach is working."

McLean & Company works with organizations to build high-performing HR functions and people strategies through a combination of evidence-based research, diagnostics, tools, advisory services, and learning solutions designed to help organizations successfully execute their people strategies. The firm's trusted model enables HR leaders to move from insight to action through guided implementations, workshops, and expert support.

Organizations working with McLean & Company report measurable outcomes, from improved engagement and stronger leadership alignment to tangible financial impact and accelerated HR transformation initiatives.

The 2026 recognition by Canadian HR Reporter reflects McLean & Company's continued strength across core HR priorities, including employee engagement, leadership development, talent strategy, and HR advisory.

To learn more about McLean & Company's offerings or latest industry insights, visit www.hr.mcleanco.com or follow on LinkedIn.

McLean's Signature 2026 Conference for HR Leaders in Las Vegas Coming Up October 4-6



Looking ahead, McLean & Company will bring hundreds of HR leaders together this fall at Signature 2026, its flagship HR conference taking place October 4–6 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Built around the theme "Human-Centric, Future-Ready," the event will convene HR professionals from a wide range of industries for three days of mainstage sessions, panels, and networking designed to equip teams with practical strategies and research-backed insights they can apply immediately.

To register, visit the McLean & Company Signature event page.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary can contact [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418