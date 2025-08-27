LONDON, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ --

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. IGNORING THIS NOTICE MAY AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS.

McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, Merchant Law Group, and Siskinds Desmeules announce that a Canada-wide settlement ("Settlement") has been reached with Bayer Inc. and other Bayer defendants (collectively "Bayer") in class actions in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Quebec relating to the oral contraceptives Yasmin and YAZ. The class actions raise various allegations relating to blood clots (arterial thromboembolism, venous thromboembolism) and gallbladder disease and removal. Bayer denies the allegations made in the class actions, makes no admission as to the truth of these allegations, and denies any wrongdoing.

Hearings to approve the Settlement have been scheduled before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on November 14, 2025, the Superior Court of Québec on November 14, 2025, and the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan on November 21, 2025.

If the Settlement is approved, it will apply to the following Settlement Class: (1) all persons resident in Canada who were prescribed and ingested Yasmin and/or YAZ between December 10, 2004 (in respect of Yasmin) or January 6, 2009 (in respect of YAZ) and November 30, 2011 (in the case of Ontario and Québec residents) or October 4, 2016 (in the case of Canadian residents outside Ontario and Québec) AND who were subsequently diagnosed with arterial thromboembolism, venous thromboembolism, and/or gallbladder disease; and (2) all persons resident in Canada who, by virtue of a personal relationship to any one or more of the persons described above, has a derivative claim for damages under Canadian family law legislation.

To determine whether you may be eligible to receive benefits, visit www.YasminYazClassActionCanada.ca. If you qualify as a member of the Settlement Class and wish to participate in the Settlement, you do not need to do anything at this time. If the Settlement is approved by the Courts mentioned above, another notice will be published, and additional information will be provided on how to make a Claim.

If you wish to object to the Settlement, you must submit a written objection no later than 5:00 pm Eastern Time on October 14, 2025.

CONTACT

This press release is a summary of information relating to the proposed Settlement. For further information, including information on benefits that may be available through the Settlement, copies of the Settlement Agreement, how to participate in the Settlement Approval Hearings, information on how to object to the approval of the Settlement Agreement, and all other related information, visit www.YasminYazClassActionCanada.ca or contact 1-877-741-8728 or Class Counsel:

ONTARIO

McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP

1800-140 Fullarton Street

London, ON N6A 5P2

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 519-672-5666

OUTSIDE ONTARIO & QUÉBEC

Merchant Law Group

2401 Saskatchewan Drive

Regina, SK S4P 4H8

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-866-653-7777

QUÉBEC

Siskinds Desmeules

43 rue de Buade #320

Québec City, QC G1R 4A2

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-877-735-3842

PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE DEFENDANTS OR THE COURT ABOUT THE PROCEEDING

This press release was approved by order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the Superior Court of Québec, and the Court of King's Bench for Saskatchewan. The court offices will be unable to answer any questions about the matters in this press release. Please do not contact them.

URL: www.YasminYazClassActionCanada.ca

SOURCE McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, Merchant Law Group, and Siskinds Desmeules