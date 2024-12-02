MCF Energy Provides Update on Czech Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) (FRA: DC6) (OTCQX: MCFNF) ("MCF", "MCF Energy" or the "Company") provides an update on current and planned operations in the Czech Republic.

The Company is actively pursuing the commencement or restoration of gas production at its NP-823, LM-3 and NT-2 wells.

NP-823 Well Reactivation: The NP-832 well is anticipated to be reactivated following inspection, testing and installation of a dehydration unit. The on-production date for NP-823 is estimated to be January 15th 2025.

LM-3 Well Production: Production at the LM-3 well will be monetized by generation of electricity and eventually compressed gas transport. The Company is working with its electricity offtaker to finalize installation of the necessary production and generation equipment, with the offtaker bearing the capital expenses. The electricity offtaker arrangements results in a 2025 gas price equivalent of US$8/Mcf. The Company anticipates commencement of production by mid-March 2025.

NT-2 Well Reactivation: Wellsite and wellhead inspection, testing and maintenance operations are under way, following which workover operations will commence in order to assess the well's productive capacity in Q1 2025.

James Hill, CEO and Director of MCF Energy, stated, "We continue to move forward to reestablish production on our Czech assets. Some minor delays have occurred, but good progress is being made with first cash flow in Q1 of 2025."

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy was established in 2022 by leading energy executives to strengthen Europe's energy security through responsible exploration and development of natural gas resources within the region. The Company has secured interests in several significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany with additional concession applications pending. MCF Energy is also evaluating additional opportunities throughout Europe. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources. MCF Energy is a publicly traded company (TSX.V: MCF; FRA: DC6; OTCQX: MCFNF) and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For further information, please visit: www.mcfenergy.com.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Advisories :

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding the anticipated timing of development plans and resource potential with respect to the Company's right to assets in Austria. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by MCF Energy's management, including expectations and assumptions noted subsequently in this press release under oil and gas advisories, and in addition with respect to prevailing commodity prices which may differ materially from the price forecasts applicable at the time of the respective Resource Audits conducted by GCA, and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of future wells; resource volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, the ability to market natural gas successfully and MCF's ability to access capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because MCF Energy can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. MCF Energy's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Oil & Gas Advisories

Abbreviations:

Bcf billion cubic feet Bcfe billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent Bbl barrels Boe barrels of oil equivalent M thousand MM million MMbbls million barrels of oil MMBOE million barrels of oil equivalent MMBC million barrels of condensate MMcf million cubic feet of natural gas Mcfe thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent MMcfe/d million cubic feet equivalent per day Scf standard cubic feet Tcf trillion cubic feet Km2 square kilometres € Euros

