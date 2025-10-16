MCF Energy Update of Drilling Operations on the Kinsau-1A Well, Reudnitz Gas Field and Erlenwiese Licence in Germany

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - MCF Energy Ltd. (TSX.V: MCF; FRA: DC6; OTCQX: MCFNF) is pleased to announce an operational update for the Kinsau-1A (Kn-1A) well in Lech, Germany, and licence extension information for the Reudnitz gas field and Erlenwiese licence.

Kinsau 1-A Drilling Update, Lech, Germany

The Kinsau-1A well has drilled to a total depth of 3310 meters Measured Depth (MD) and bottomed in the Jurassic Malm Reef Carbonate interval. The bottom hole of the new well is within 65 meters of the original Mobil gas discovery well. On September 10th the first target zone, the Lower Cretaceous/Jurassic Purbeck carbonate interval was penetrated. This is the zone that tested gas at high rates in Mobil's original Kinsau-1(Kn-1) well in 1983. The Purbeck interval was found at a depth of 3181 meters MD (2485,5 m TVDSS), 3m higher than the original Kn-1. Porosity logs indicate the reservoir facies in Kn-1A have better porosities than seen in Kn-1 with zones of up to 12% porosity and streaks as high as 17% porosity. Preliminary results indicate more than 18m of reservoir with an average porosity of 8.6% in the Purbeck and a potential Hydrocarbon Water Contact at 3244 meters MD.

The Purbeck is comprised of interbeds of Dolomite and Limestone. The Dolomite is brown to brownish gray with a sucrosic texture from the sample log. Good shows of gas were identified with a maximum Total Gas reading of 11.5%. Drilling continued into the Malm interval which was identified at a depth of 3216 meters MD. The Malm interval is composed primarily of Limestone, light gray, crypto to microcrystalline and partly oolitic with some rare dolomite. The Malm interval also had gas shows. The reef facies of the Malm was encountered at 3230 meters MD and continued to TD. The reef facies of the Malm in Kn-1A has a maximum porosity reading of 20%, much higher than the maximum of 12% found in the original Mobil Kn-1well. Logs were run and 7-inch casing installed and cemented. The rig was released safely and without any incidents on September 17th. The testing program will be built from the current log and sample analysis and requires approval of the mining authority. Testing should begin in Q1 2026 when suitable test units are available.

James Hill CEO of MCF Energy said "The Kinsau-1A well is now drilled and ready for testing. Germany has significant natural gas resources within their borders for both personal and industrial needs. Natural gas found within Germany will have a much lower carbon footprint than imported gas further helping the environment while providing energy security for the nation."

Reudnitz, Germany

MCF/Genexco received a 27 month extension of the Reudnitz exploration licence from the Landesamt fur Bergbau Geologie und Rohstoffe (LBGR) to December 31, 2027. This will allow the company to continue testing operations and seek a partner to develop this known gas field and secure the company interest in this project.

Erlenwiese, Germany

On September 12 Genexco received the extension notice from the Regierungspräsidium Darmstadt, the relevant Mining Authority of the Federal State of Hesse (MA) for the company's Erlenwiese licence. The MA granted a one year extension to September 13, 2026. This extension allows the company to finalize work on the licence area with reprocessing of critical 3D seismic and AI and Machine Learning analysis.

Background- Lech, Germany

The Kinsau-1A drilling project is a re-entry and redrill of the Kinsau-1 discovery well, originally drilled in 1983 by Mobil, which produced impressive test results of over 24 million cubic feet (MMCF) of gas and condensate per day. Mobil drilled the Kinsau-1 well to a depth of 3940 meters MD, where it encountered basement rocks. Gas and condensate indications were found within the Lower Cretaceous/Jurassic Purbeck Formation at 3,179 meters MD. The well was completed by stimulating it with acid and tested over a 22.5-metre perforated interval. The entire well test took 3.5 months to complete. A variable rate test was conducted on July 28, to 29, 1983 with three flowing rates reported: 7,712 thousand cubic feet per day (MCFD) at 2,973 psi, 14,832 MCFD at 2,785 psi, and 24,706 MCFD at 1871 psi. The total test pressure dropped from 4,110 psi to 4,090 psi (283.4 to 282 bar). The test resulted in a recovery of 45.9 MMCF of gas and 1,510 barrels of condensate. These test results are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery.

Genexco GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of MCF Energy Ltd., has a 20% interest in Energieprojekt Kinsau 1 GmbH, the licensee and operator of the Kinsau-1A well.

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy was established in 2022 by leading energy executives to strengthen Europe's energy security through responsible exploration and development of natural gas resources within the region. The Company has secured interests in several significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany with additional concession applications pending. MCF Energy is also evaluating additional opportunities throughout Europe. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources. MCF Energy is a publicly traded company (TSX.V: MCF; FRA: DC6; OTCQX: MCFNF) and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For further information, please visit: www.mcfenergy.com.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Advisories :

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding the anticipated timing of development plans and resource potential with respect to the Company's right to assets in Germany. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by MCF Energy's management, including expectations and assumptions noted subsequently in this press release under oil and gas advisories, and in addition with respect to prevailing commodity prices which may differ materially from the price forecasts applicable at the time of the respective Resource Audits conducted by Gaffney Cline Associates, and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of future wells; resource volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, the ability to market natural gas successfully and MCF's ability to access capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because MCF Energy can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. MCF Energy's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Oil & Gas Advisories

Abbreviations:

Bcf billion cubic feet

Bcfe billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent

Bbl barrels

Boe barrels of oil equivalent

M thousand

MM million

MMbbls million barrels of oil

MMBOE million barrels of oil equivalent

MMBC million barrels of condensate

MMcf million cubic feet of natural gas

Mcfe thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent

MCFD thousand cubic feet per day

MMCFD million cubic feet per day

MMcfe/d million cubic feet equivalent per day

Tcf trillion cubic feet

Km2 square kilometers

€ Euros

Jim Hill, CEO, Tel: (604) 609-6110, Email: [email protected]