MCF ENERGY ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN NONBROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) (FRA: DC6) (OTCQX: MCFNF) announces that it has increased the size of its fully subscribed financing previously announced on July 3, 2024, from $2,500,000 to up to $4,400,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering, as amended, will consist of up to 29,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company may issue to eligible finders non-transferable finders' warrants of up to 6.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each finders' warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.16 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE US. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "1933 ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company also announces that it has agreed to settle outstanding debt owed by the Company to various creditors in the aggregate amount of C$ $1,566,788.02 (the "Debt"). The Debt will be settled through the issuance of an aggregate of 10,445,254 units (the "Debt Units"), at a deemed price of $0.15 per Debt Unit. Each Debt Unit will consist of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company is choosing to settle the Debt through the issuance of the Debt Units to preserve cash and improve the Company's balance sheet.

It is anticipated that several of the directors of the Company may participate in the Private Placement and as such, any issuance of Units pursuant to the Private Placement to such directors will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of the Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 of the TSXV. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units nor the consideration for such Units exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Closing of the Private Placement and the debt settlement transaction are subject to approval of the TSXV and completion of final documentation. The securities to be issued under the Private Placement and debt settlement transaction are subject to a four (4) month hold period from the date of the issuance.

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy was established in 2022 by leading energy executives to strengthen Europe's energy security through responsible exploration and development of natural gas resources within the region. The Company has secured interests in several significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany with additional concession applications pending. MCF Energy is also evaluating additional opportunities throughout Europe. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources. MCF Energy is a publicly traded company (TSX.V: MCF; FRA: DC6; OTCQX: MCFNF) and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For further information, please visit: www.mcfenergy.com.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

For further information: Investor Relations, Jim Hill, CEO, Tel: (604) 609-6110, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies, [email protected]